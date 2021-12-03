2,141 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 16,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,852. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.