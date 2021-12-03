18,261 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $13,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 20,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 281,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,936 in the last ninety days.

NAUT opened at $5.00 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

