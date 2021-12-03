18,093 Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.34 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

