$159.13 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $159.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.70 million and the highest is $160.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $148.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,951,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,625. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

