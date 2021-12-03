1,465 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.83. 15,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,978. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

