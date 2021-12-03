$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report $139.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

