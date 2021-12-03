12,831 Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

