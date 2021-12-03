12,810 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

