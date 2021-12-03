1,165 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Greif by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Greif by 32.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Greif stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

