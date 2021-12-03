111,925 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $34,842,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $33,164,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of FA opened at $17.39 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

