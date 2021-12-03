10,900 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $16,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL opened at $23.08 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

