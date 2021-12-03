10,053 Shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBP stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.