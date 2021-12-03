$100.27 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $100.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.95 million and the highest is $105.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $173.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.43 million, with estimates ranging from $220.04 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

