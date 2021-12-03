$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,001,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.