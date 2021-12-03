$1.48 EPS Expected for Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 23,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

