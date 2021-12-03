$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 344,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,289. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

