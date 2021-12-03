$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

