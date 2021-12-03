-$0.46 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.43). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $3,391,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMDA opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

