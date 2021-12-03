$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $368.94 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

