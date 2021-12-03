$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

