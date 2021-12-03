$0.12 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

