-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

LiveVox stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

