$0.06 EPS Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.06). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 6,893,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

