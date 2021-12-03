-$0.05 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

BE stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 3.67.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.