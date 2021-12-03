$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Momentive Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,561,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,433. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

