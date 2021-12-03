-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $87,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,281 shares of company stock worth $1,810,004 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

