Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 24415907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

