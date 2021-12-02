Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

