Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

