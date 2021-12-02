Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $415.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.