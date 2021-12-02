Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

ZS stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

