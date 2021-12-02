Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.49. 22,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.55.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.