ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 281,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,883,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Specifically, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,438,556 shares of company stock worth $1,486,879,994. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

