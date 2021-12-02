Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.840-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.070 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $191.48. 134,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,072 shares of company stock valued at $25,595,872. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

