Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

