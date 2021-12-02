Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

