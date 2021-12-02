Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

