Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Hold

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 million, a P/E ratio of -39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

