Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to “Hold”

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of M&N Plastics and joint ventures (JVs) with Hu Lane and Shinry are set to bolster Lear’s electrification capabilities. Impending buyout of Kongsberg Automotive Interior Comfort Division will also strengthen its Seating business. The firm’s Connection Systems Business is on track to grow to around $600 million in 2022 and approximately $1 billion by 2025. Healthy balance with low leverage and high liquidity also bodes well. However, supply chain disruptions and chip shortage remain major concerns for the auto equipment provider. The firm has also trimmed its 2021 outlook. Lear is likely to feel the heat from rising commodity prices through 2022. Moreover, increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to further dent its margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.