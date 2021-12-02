Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to “Buy”

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $203.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $211.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.