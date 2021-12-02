Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Hold

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $469.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $438.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.81. Boston Beer has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

