Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.18 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after buying an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

