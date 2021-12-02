Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OXBDF stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

