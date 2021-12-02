Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.