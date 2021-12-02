Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

