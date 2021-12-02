Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

