Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

