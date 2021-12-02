Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $111,228,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYRA stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.