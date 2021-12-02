Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $111,228,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TYRA stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
