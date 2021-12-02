Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,389. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

