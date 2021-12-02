Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDT opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

